Germany play Costa Rica in first match on Oct 7

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Germany from Europe, Costa Rica from South America, AFC Champions Iran and Guinea from Africa are the four countries that form Group C to be held in Goa during the FIFA U-17 World Cup from October 6 to 28.

Germany plays Costa Rica at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda on October 7 at 5pm. Iran play guinea on the same day at 8pm.

Germany, Costa Rica and Guinea will be playing for the first time in Goa while Iran has already played during the 2016 AFC Cup hosted by Goa at the GMC stadium in Bambolim. Like India, Iran is making their debut in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.