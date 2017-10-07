Germany fight back to deny Costa Rica 1 point

MINOO FERNANDES

FATORDA

Germany lived up to their reputation of being invincible when they defeated Costa Rica 2-1 and collected full points in the Group C encounter of FIFA under-17 World Cup Football tournament played at Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Saturday.

The Germans took the lead in the 21st minute through JannFiete Arp and Costa Rica equalised in the 64th minute when striker Andre Gomez bulged the nets. The match winner for Germany was scored by Noah Awuku in the 89th minute of play.

The lethal and quick Germans, relied on quick counters to surprise the Costa Rican defence, and took the lead in the 21st minute when striker Nicolas Kuehn laid a forward through pass to captain Jann-Fiete Arp whose gentle chip over advancing goalkeeper Ricardo Montenegro, cradled into the nets.

Costa Rica started well and had the ball in their possession for the first five minutes of play and could have gone into the lead in the very fifth minute of play when medio Andre Gomez worked his way from the left flank and then on entering the box, crossed the ball to Josue Abarca who backed passed the ball from inside the six yard box to advancing Amfermy Arias who ballooned the ball over the bar to the chagrin of his team mates.

And that was all the Costa Rican team could show in the first half, with the Germans taking over the proceedings with meticulous moves, which looked menacing at least on two occasions.

First German defender Jan Boller sent a cracking shot over the bar, it was the turn of their much talked about striker captain Jann –Fiete Arp missed to find the mark twice in the early stages of the match due to the saves of Costa Rican keeper Ricardo Monteiro.

Distributing the ball effectively ,the Germans were all over for most part of the first session and just a minute before the half time could have buttressed their lead once again through Arp after medio Nicolas crossed the ball to him from the right. However, the rival keeper dived to send the ball for a free kick.

Two minutes after the start of the second session, Germany came charging in wherein Jann Arp once again saw his effort missing the mark narrowly.

Watched by nearly 12,335 spectators,(the official figure was 9500 at half time), the Germans continued dazzling in the second session too, creating some good scoring chances, but as it was in the first half, the team lacked finishing abilities.

It was the Costa Rican goalkeeper Ricardo who turned out to be the saviour of his team as he rose to the occasion to bring in smart saves, and even plucked the ball from the air on quite a few occasions. The Costa Rican defense fell back to clear the ball to safety and prevented the German strikers from finding the mark.

However, Costa Rican stunned the Germans with a scintillating goal in the 64th minute much against the run of play.

In a sudden counter attack, Costa Rica found the leveler when medio Josue Abarca ran down the left flank and sent a cross to striker Andre Goez whose shot gave no chance at all to German keeper Luca Plogmann(1-1).

Goaded by the success, Costa Rica tried to get past the tight German defense with some accelerating moves but could not meet with success.

Instead, Germany came up with a match winner in the 89th minute when substitute Noah Awuku scored off a cross that deflected from a Costa Rican defender and landed at his feet.