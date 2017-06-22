Germany dominate Denmark

KRAKOW: Germany defeated Denmark 3-0 in Group C of the 2017 European Under-21 Championship at the Jozef Pilsudski Stadium in Poland.

Davie Selke found the opener with a wondrous curling effort that flew into the back of the net after 52 minutes. Marc-Oliver Kempf’s expert volley gave Germany the cushion they wanted as he lashed in with 18 minutes left on the clock. Nadiem Amiri then danced his way into the box after 78 minutes to make it 3-0. The win leaves Germany in control of their destiny after two straight victories.

Serge Gnabry was dangerous in the opening exchanges as he charged at the Danish defence with menace. The Bayern Munich youngster underlined his potential after he slipped the ball through to Jeremy Toljan, who allowed Mitchell Weiser to fire just wide after impressive link play. The Danes appeared subdued and compromised throughout the first half, with their opponents in charge of the flow of traffic. Andrew Hjulsager almost gave Denmark hope on the half-hour mark as a quick breakaway saw the player stopped by goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck.

The German stopper produced a quality save to hold on to his clean sheet. Denmark found it difficult to pressurise Germany through the midfield, and their game plan was weak throughout. Gnabry went close twice before half-time, and the match remained goalless at the interval.

The young attacker continued to be his side’s most dangerous player at the start of the second half, but Gnabry could not find the goal his performance deserved. However, the Germans did break the deadlock just 10 minutes after the restart after a world-class finish from Selke sparked jubilant scenes.

The victory puts the Germans on the brink of qualifying for the next stages.