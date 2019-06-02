GEL wants Goa entrepreneurs to secure govt websites

Panaji: In a move to tighten the security of government websites, Goa Electronics Limited (GEL) has invited applications for the enlistment of local Website Development and Designing Agencies (WDDA) bidders for design, development and maintenance of various state government department websites.

According to information technology (IT) department, in the last four years, as many as 20 major government websites were hacked, as the security audit of the websites was not performed on time.

The brief scope of work to be executed by enlisted bidder includes design, development, hosting, security audit, STQC audit, GIGW compliance, maintenance and monitoring of the state government department websites. The contract will be valid for a period of two years and the successful bidder will also have to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the same period.

While issuing the work order, as per the best practices of preferential procurement, preference would be given upto 20 per cent for startup and upto 10 per cent for women entrepreneur.

To be eligible to apply, a bidder should have work experience of a maximum of five years in the field of software development and should have executed minimum two to maximum six website design and development projects in the last three years of cumulative value ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The website projects will be awarded to bidders classified under four different enlistment categories based on their turnover and number of projects executed in the last three financial years so that the distribution of work is done uniformly among the categories based on the quantum of work and the value of work order.

The average annual turnover of the bidder under Class I category should be more than Rs 50 lakh in the last three financial years and should have executed at least six website design and development projects. For Class II category bidder, the turnover must between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh in the last three financial years and should have executed at least four website design and development projects. For Class III category, the turnover should between Rs 10 lakh and and Rs 30 lakh with at least three website design and development projects executed. Under Class IV, the WDDA should have cumulative turnover of less than or equal to Rs 10 lakh in last three financial years.

On completion of the enlistment process, all the state government departments will approach GEL for the development/ enhancement/ upgradation/ maintenance of their respective websites. Based on the requests from the state government departments, GEL will analyse the current status of each website and prepare the scope document. Thereafter closed quotations will be invited from the enlisted agencies of the specific category and then GEL will evaluate the quotations submitted and issue work order to the enlisted agency.