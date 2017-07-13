Geetesh held in illegal mining case

PANAJI: The special investigation team probing the alleged multi-crore illegal mining scam on Thursday arrested one Geetesh Naik for his involvement in an illegal mining case wherein ore was extracted and transported from a property at Bhaidwado-Korgao in Pernem taluka.

The property belongs to Congress leader Jeetendra Deshprabhu, who is also an accused in the case, SIT officials said.

Sources said that a FIR were registered in 2012 based on a complaint filed by director of mines and geology.

Along with Deshprabhu, Arvind Loliyekar, the then director of mines and geology; Hector Fernandes, the then senior geologist of directorate of mines and geology and Chandrakant Salgaoncar, the then DySP (crime branch), were named as accused for illegal mining activities at Bhaidwado-Korgao.

Some of the accused had been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal mining case, and are now out on bail.

The SIT officials said that Naik was not named in the FIR. However, the probe has thrown light on Naik’s involvement.

Naik is said to be among one of the main accused.

“As such Naik (37), a resident of Dhavali Ponda, has been arrested. His custodial interrogating is required to unearth the truth and to proceed with further investigation,” a senior police officer said.

SIT officials said the statements of various witnesses have revealed that Naik was involved in illegal extraction and transportation of iron ore from Deshprabhu’s property.

Naik, Deshprabhu and other accused connived with each other for the illegal mining causing a loss of more than Rs 50 cores to state exchequer, the SIT officials claimed.

The case is being investigated by PI Uday Naik under the supervision of SP Karthik Kashyap.