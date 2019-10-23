GCZMA will start accepting applications from private shack operators, state tells HC

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a relief to the private property shack operators, the state government, on Tuesday, assured the High Court of Bombay at Goa that the GCZMA will start accepting applications from private shack operators.

The GCZMA had stopped accepting applications in view of NGT’s stay order. NGT had earlier stayed Goa Shack Policy 2019-2022.

Division bench of the Court comprising Justice C V Bhadang and Justice Nutan Sardessai observed that for the present, we record the statement on behalf of the respondents, state of Goa and others that the members of the petitioners can file applications seeking NOC for erection of shacks in private properties and such applications if filed, shall be decided on their own merits and in accordance with law.

In view of the fact that the order, passed by the NGT staying the Shack Policy, has been stayed by this Court by order dated October 7, 2019, the petitioner, the All Goa Private Property Shack/ Hut Owners Association had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to accept the applications for permission of erection of shacks in private properties and for deciding the applications in a time-bound manner.

The Advocate General stated that in view of the stay granted by this Court, permitting the state government to implement the Shack Policy, the members of the petitioners can file such applications.

He stated that if such applications are filed, the same shall be decided on their own merits and in accordance with law.

He further stated that the term of the Committee of the GCZMA is expiring by the end of this month and, therefore, sometime is required for processing the applications.