GCZMA  permits temporary structures in private properties

PANAJI: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has granted provisional NoCs for setting up 490 huts, 45 shacks and eight tents in private properties along the beaches for a period of five years or the lease period whichever is less subject to the compliance of the CRZ Notification 2011.

The authority had received 66 applications seeking permission to erect huts, shacks and tents on private properties. However, only 60 applications were recommended for grant of permission with condition to obtain all the requisite permissions, NOCs, licences from the

authorities and departments or any other authority as required under the law including from the local authority, the Goa State Pollution Control Board, the revenue authority and the tourism department.

The authority had earlier decided to allow applicants to set up shacks and huts in private properties along the beach stretches of Nagarcem-Palolem, Patnem, Colomb, Raj Bagh, Cabo de Ram, Cansaulim, Arossim, Anjuna, Naquerim, Benaulim, Colva, Sernabatim, Betalbatim, Majorda, Candolim, Calangute, Morjim, Mandrem, Paliem-Khalchawada, and Querim, which have been identified for not exceeding the beach carrying capacity by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai.

Most of the applications had been received from Agonda in Canacona taluka. The authority had received 48 applications of which five were rejected as the sites had objections from villagers: the sites directly face turtle nesting site or falling within HTL.

The authority granted permission to put up 444 huts, 35 shacks and eight tents in Agonda.

From North Goa, three applications had been received from Anjuna and Calangute and only two were recommended to put up 25 huts and a shack.

In Salcete, permission to erect 11 huts and eight shacks were granted in Utorda/Majorda, Betalbatim/Gonsua, and Colva/Sernabatim.

The permissions have been granted with stringent conditions which include no use of concrete for erecting the temporary structures, proper disposal of waste.

No structure of permanent nature shall be erected or constructed, the authority has said.

In case of lease, the permission is conditional on the period of lease only and on the consent of the landowner.

Stipulating the grounds for revoking the permissions, the authority stated that in case the property on which these structures are permitted to be erected has several title holders, or any dispute/objection to the permission by any such title holders then the permission shall stand revoked.

The permissions will be withdrawn in case an objection from owners regarding lease is filed before the GCZMA.

The GCZMA has mandated that the temporary structures should be one metre above the ground on stilts of wooden poles wherever possible. However, the ground clearance should not be more than 1.5 metre. All temporary structures shall maintain a standard buffer of a minimum of three metre from adjacent huts/tents/cottages.

Solid waste will have to be transported to the solid waste management facility at Calangute by village panchayats in North Goa whereas in South Goa it will be the responsibility of the owner/authorised representative to dispose of the same by composting/biogas plant or to transport to the piggeries for the biodegradable waste.