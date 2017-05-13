GCZMA nod for bungee jumping facility at Anjuna

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The adventure tourism project of tourism department-bungee jumping, proposed at Anjuna cliff, falling under no development zone, has been approved by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

The final decision, to give approval to the construction of 54-metre high tower for bungee jumping near Anjuna beach, in the property bearing survey No 206, was taken at a meeting held on Thursday.

The authority, after due deliberation and based on series of inspections, considered the proposal under play field activity which is a permissible activity in NDZ of CRZ –III area as per the amended CRZ notification, 2011.

It has to be mentioned here that the inspection team of the then expert members of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, on March 3 last year, had observed that the proposed site, being a highly vulnerable laterite cliff, is prone to erosion and, hence, the boulder hilltop may not withstand such heavy structure thereby risking the lives of the people.

“It is a highly vulnerable laterite cliff that is prone to collapse. In this strip, the cliff front has indeed collapsed at many places. The proposed tower sites fall in the no development zone (NDZ). It needs a large deep foundation (10m x 9m), on which a tall tower 30-40m in height and with a horizontal ramp of minimum 20m length. The boulder hill top may not withstand such a structure,” the earlier report had stated.

The project proponent was then asked to carry out soil testing. The soil testing was carried out and it was found that “the sub-soil stratum at the site is stiff to very stiff clay with M>50, hence, probability of soil erosion is very low.”

The said matter was placed at the 142nd GCZMA meeting held earlier on February 20 wherein the authority raised concern in respect to proposed height of the tower, that is, 54 metres and after a detailed discussion and considering the site inspection report of the expert members of the GCZMA, it was decided to re-inspect the site in order to verify certain aspects on site.

Accordingly, the site was inspected by two expert members of the GCZMA- Dr Prabhakar Shirodkar and Audhoot Bhounsule, on March 17.

The matter was then placed for discussion and decision, during which, Manoj Kumar, an executive director of Jumpin Adventures Pvt Ltd informed the authority that the minimum height required for the said activity is 54 metres and the chord does not work to a height lesser than that, hence, they have proposed for a minimum height.

He also informed that there will be two access paths to the tower, one through the GTDC land and the other through comunidade land from Ozrant beach road side. He submitted that it is an adventure sports activity and it only exists in Uttarakhand. He further informed the authority that the project consists of only a tower and a cantilever and the rope for landing will be a rubber chord.