GCZMA gives nod to bike patrolling on South Goa beaches

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to make beaches more secure, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has recently granted permission for motorcycle patrolling on the beaches of South Goa from Velsao to Canacona shoreline.

Granting the permission, the authority has put conditions that no patrolling will be done at Galgibaga turtle nesting sites, and that no sand dune vegetation will be disturbed at any of the beaches.

The GCZMA had received a letter in November last year from the additional district magistrate-I, South, forwarded through superintendent of police, South Goa, requesting permission for patrolling South Goa beaches on seven motorcycles.

The vehicles will enable the police to chase miscreants on the sands faster and will also help in rescuing the injured persons quickly.

Beaches in the state are tourist attractions and are frequented by domestic and foreign tourists, as well as locals. There have been cases of miscreants committing crimes on the beaches and making away with.

“There are isolated places on beaches and due to the sandy condition policemen called in often have to walk across the beaches to reach out to the people in distress. Cases of chain snatching, theft and molestation are reported quite often on the beaches,” said a police officer.

On Friday, a delegation led by Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa called on South Goa district collector Anjali Sherawat and got the assurance of launching police patrolling on motorcycles at beaches in the district in the wake of the recent gangrape at Betalbatim in Salcete taluka.