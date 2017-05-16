GCET results declared, official website crashes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The directorate of technical education on Monday announced the results of the Goa Common Entrance Test 2017, conducted on May 9 and 10, for granting admissions to professional courses in engineering, pharmacy, nursing and allied paramedical courses. This year, the admissions for courses in medicine, dentistry, homeopathy and ayurveda will be provided as per the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2017.

Pratheek D’Souza Rebello topped in the physics (70/75), chemistry (72/75) and mathematics (74/75) papers at the GCET 2017, while Jairam alias Jay Kishor Naik got highest marks in the biology (74/75) paper.

The results however could not be accessed on the official website of the directorate that is www.dtegoa.gov.in till late afternoon, after which the results were posted on the website www.goa.gov.in which is the official website of the state government. It is learnt that the directorate website crashed, thus failing to provide the results to those who tried to access them.

Chairman of the GCET 2017 Dr Gopalkrishna Rao, announcing the GCET 2017 results said that altogether 5,116 candidates had registered for the test across 15 centres in the state, and the test results were evaluated as well as processed using electronic objective response sheet (ORS) technology, with active co-operation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

The students scored an average of 20.53 marks in the physics subject under the GCET 2017 while they scored an average of 25.20, 29.47 and 38.34 marks, respectively, in chemistry, mathematics and biology subjects.

It was informed that this year, the average marks scored by the students in physics subject has dropped by 2 to 3 marks, while the average marks scored in biology subject has improved.

Briefing the media, the director of technical education Vivek Kamat said the GCET could become redundant and hence cancelled, in the event of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development deciding to conduct an all India entrance examination for admissions to the engineering courses, from next year, on the lines of NEET (UG). “However, we don’t know about it and hence it would be premature to provide any information about the same,” he added.

Speaking further, Kamat said that the students, desiring to seek admissions for all professional courses in professional institutions from the state, including courses in medicine, dentistry, homeopathy and ayurveda, should necessarily submit their self-attested copies of all essential documents, together with their admission forms, to the directorate of technical education – DTE, Porvorim or Ravindra Bhavan, Margao – from May 18 to May 26, except on May 21, from 10 a m to 1 p m and 2 p m to 5 p m.

“Students passing class XII exam from Boards other than the Goa Board, whose class XII results are not declared by May 26, are also required to submit their duly filled admission forms by May 26, and once their results are announced, they immediately need to attach their mark details,” the director of technical education maintained, adding that the candidates desiring to seek admissions for professional courses namely medicine, dentistry, homeopathy and ayurveda should also submit their forms by May 26, irrespective of the declaration of NEET (UG)/ NATA results, and once their NEET (UG)/ NATA results are announced, they immediately need to attach the mark

details.

Replying to a question, Kamat said that as of now, there is no proposal of introducing negative marking in the

GCET.