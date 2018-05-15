GCET 2018: students fare poorly in physics

PANAJI: The results of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2018 declared on Monday by the Directorate of Technical Education show poor performance by students in physics paper with the average marks percentage in physics registered at 21.17 per cent.

On the other hand, the average marks percentage in chemistry is 28.29 per cent and mathematics – 28.73 per cent. Shockingly, the lowest score in physics dropped to zero.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, chairman of GCET 2018 Dr V N Shet raised grave concern over the poor performance of students in physics and said that physics teaching needs to be improved, as it is a common subject for professional courses such as engineering and pharmacy.

“In chemistry and mathematics, around 400 students have scored more than 40 marks out of 75 but in physics, only around 80 students have managed to obtain more than 40 marks,” he said.

The coordinator of the GCET 2018, Prof S S Major, who is a senior faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, maintained that this year, the test witnessed a drop in average marks percentage pertaining to the physics paper.

“Despite trying to make physics paper a little easier, the average has not gone up and this is a worry for us. Probably we need to tone up physics teaching in schools,” he observed.

A total of 3,994 students appeared for physics paper, while 3,983 appeared for chemistry and only 3,088 students answered mathematics paper.

Secretary of Education Daulat Hawaldar said that Shailesh Sahas Kamat received 68, which is the highest marks in physics paper, while Ravindra Abhay Kudchadkar got 70, the highest marks in chemistry. Arsh Mahesh Korgaonkar received the highest marks in mathematics standing at 71. With an aggregate total of 204 in all three subjects i.e. physics, chemistry and mathematics, Shailesh Sahas Kamat emerged as the top student for an engineering seat in the state.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has said that the students are required to fill up admission form (From A/B/C) for admissions to professional degree courses. The forms will be accepted at the Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim and at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, from May 17 to May 25 except on May 20, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The students from Boards other than the Goa Board whose Class XII results are not declared by May 25, 2018, are required to submit filled-up admission forms by May 25, 2018, and submit their Class XII results, at the earliest, after the declaration.

The GCET 2018 result is uploaded on the website of the DTE that is www.dte.goa.gov.in and also on the notice board of the directorate of technical education.