GCE team to check structural stability of bus stand today

PANAJI: Public Works Department Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday said the government has asked a team of the Goa College of Engineering, Farmagudi, to check structural stability of the Panaji KTC bus stand on Tuesday.

The decision came in the wake of the fire breakout at the bus stand on Monday morning.

The GCE team already carried out its primary inspection of the bus stand on Monday evening.

Dhavalikar held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon reviewing the situation that arose after the bus stand fire.

It has been decided to shift remaining documents from the Panaji RTO office into the PWD office at Patto. “We will go by suggestions of the GCE team, which will conduct (structural) stability inspection on Tuesday,” he said, adding that once the team submits its report the government will appoint a consultant and carry out restoration work of the damaged RTO office. Stating that the restoration work will be completed within this month, he pointed out that loss assessment and safety audit of the bus stand would also be carried out in next few days.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also held a meeting with officials of the Kadamba Transport Corporation and deliberated on construction of a new bus stand in Panaji, Dhavalikar said.