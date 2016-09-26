GCA president’s wife, daughter to be quizzed over FDs

PANAJI: Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of Goa police probing the multi-crore fraud in the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) will interrogate wife and daughter of GCA president Chetan Desai in order to ascertain the source of Rs 2.4 crore towards fixed deposits in the VPK Urban Co-operative Credit Society.

According to police, the wife and daughter of Desai had fixed deposits in their names in the VPK’s Mardol branch. The money in cash was deposited in January and February 2015 however there was premature withdrawal of Rs 90 lakh within seven months while the remaining amount was withdrawn a couple of months back, a police officer said adding that FDs maturity date was in 2017. Police referring to the officials of VPK said that necessary formalities were followed while accepting money towards FDs. In this connection, police has sought documents pertaining to the procedure. Both had no accounts in VPK, informed police.

Incidentally when police had conducted search at the residence of Desai in Miramar a couple of months back, no documents were found which showed FDs in name of Desai’s wife and daughter. However, police got to know about these investments based on source information. According to police, both were summoned but it was informed that they are out of state and will appear before the investigating officer as soon as they reach Goa.

Police said that it is not clear whether the money deposited towards FDs has any links with the alleged fraud in the GCA which took place in 2007-08. However, both will be questioned to ascertain the source, police said.

It may be recalled that EOC had on June 2 registered an FIR against the GCA president Chetan Desai, secretary Vinod Phadke and treasurer Akbar Mulla on various charges including forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.13 crore. Accused were arrested on June 15 and were released on bail on June 24.