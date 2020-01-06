GCA general body starts 2020 with broad outreach programme

Porvorim: The first Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the new Managing Committee headed by Suraj Lotlikar of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) ended without rancour with the adoption and passing of the statement of accounts at the GCA head office in Porvorim on Sunday.

“The General body appointed Chirag Thakre as the auditor with Nelia Cotta de Rego as the statutory auditor. The GCA has a four level of auditing. Apart from the GCA auditors, the BCCI auditor comes for a check every four months and the CAG has appointed a member,” GCA president Suraj Lotlikar informed the media after the AGM.

“GCA is the only Association in the country which has adopted the Rules of Business,” declared Suraj.

“Retired District Court judge A D Salkar has been appointed as the ombudsman of GCA,”

disclosed Suraj.

“The senior, junior and women selection committee members were proposed by the General Body and the same will be appointed by the Managing Committee after consultations with the nominated members for the post,” disclosed GCA secretary

Vipul Phadke.

“The names of Girish Parekh, Sanjay Dhuri and Anand Mapankar have been recommended for the post of selectors for the senior team. Former Ranji players Rohit Asnodkar, Abrar khan and Seby Fernandes have been nominated as junior selectors and Prithvi Bandekar, Lisette Vaz, Kruthika Naik and Daisy Dias as women selectors,” stated Vipul.

“The General Body has nominated the names of four women selectors and since only three can be nominated, the managing Committee has been entrusted to speak to the members and short list three,” added Vipul.

In an effort to actively embrace all sections of society into the game, the AGM has decided to host the Dilip Sardessai Festival of Ideas in Goa on an annual basis. “The festival will be a two day seminar for U-14, U-16 and U-19 players and parents who will be invited to participate in an interaction with former cricket players. Topics such as parenting, diet, sports as a profession, motivation and dedication will be some topic touched on during the festival,” disclosed Suraj.

“The GCA will be now conducting the L1 BCCI certified coaching courses in Goa for all those interested in furthering their careers in cricket. The cost for the course will be borne by GCA,” disclosed GCA treasurer Paresh Phadte.

“The course is being conducted in Goa for all Goa government coaches, physical education (PE) teachers in schools, so as to bring uniformity in coaching in Goa. Those who have succeeded in the L1 course will be sent to the national coaching academy for the next level of coaching, cost of which will be borne by GCA,” disclosed Suraj.

“People who enroll for the L1 courses will not have to sign any bond with GCA. They will be free to work in any area where cricket needs to be developed. The courses will help players choose their careers after they retire,” stated Suraj.

In an attempt to spread their grassroot tentacles, the GCA AGM has decided to support all schools and educational institutions in Goa by helping them to develop their ground or provide them nets where they have land.

“We want to spread the game all through Goa and that is why it was decided at the AGM to ask schools in Goa that have a playground to get in touch, and in places that schools only have land nets can be developed so that the children get an opportunity to play the game. They will need to get in touch with us,” added Vipul.