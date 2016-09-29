GCA chief in a tight spot as wife, daughter reveal source of FDs

PANAJI: Wife and daughter of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Chetan Desai have told the Economic Offences Cell (EOC) that the cash of Rs 2.48 crore which was invested in fixed deposits came from Chetan.

EOC, which is probing the multi-crore fraud in the GCA, had summoned both after it came to light that they had fixed deposits amounting to Rs 2.48 crore in their names in the VPK Urban Co-operative Credit Society, Mardol branch.

Sources informed that both appeared before the EOC on Thursday and have reportedly told that Chetan had invested money in FDs in their names. “Both have told that money came from Chetan,” sources informed. EOC has summoned Chetan on Friday to ascertain the source of money.

“Interestingly officials from a financial institute came to their place to collect the cash”, sources informed adding that the, “forms, collection and disbursal of cash was all done at their home.”

According to sources it was very well planned. “Chetan reportedly involved private bank employees who further introduced them to the VPK as their norms and procedures are very loose”, claimed a source.

“The procedures were reportedly not followed nor KYC norms. For formality sake, signatures were taken on some forms,” informed sources adding that the EOC is in process to write to the RBI in this connection.

According to sources Rs 1.48 crore in 8 different FDs were in the name of Chetan’s wife while Rs 1 crore in his daughter’s name.

The money in cash was deposited in January and February 2015 however there was premature withdrawals, informed sources.

Police got to know of these investments based on source information. According to police it is not clear whether money invested in FDs has any links with the alleged fraud in the GCA which took place in 2007-08 however the source of money will have to be ascertained. It may be recalled that EOC had registered the FIR on June 2, against the GCA president Chetan Desai, secretary Vinod Phadke and treasurer Akbar Mulla on various charges including forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.13 crore. Accused were arrested on June 15 and were released on bail on June 24.