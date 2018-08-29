GBOA: Dongurli-Thane VP’s decision to revoke bar licences is unfair

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Extending support to the bars in Surla village that are ‘prevented’ from doing business, the Goa Bar Owners Association (GBOA) president Micheal Carrasco, on Tuesday, said that, the association along with beleaguered members would approach the directorate of panchayats to get back the NOCs which are revoked by the Dongurli-Thane panchayat.

The panchayat had revoked the NOCs after residents decided to make the village liquor free. The village also has a prohibitory order issued by the North Goa District magistrate stopping sale or drinking of liquor until September 20 2018.

Carrrasco said that the panchayat’s decision to revoke the licences is unfair as it has affected the livelihood of bar owners. The GBOA will seek to get back the NOCs of its members as a first step to restarting their business, he said.

Residents of Surla are seeking a permanent closure of six bars and two liquor outlets in the village due to the menace of drunk customers from neighboring Karnataka and tourists along the highway.

They have succeeded in making the panchayat revoke the NOCs of the eight outlets and in getting a temporary closure order from the district magistrate. Carrrasco, said that the GBOA is completely with its members and would fight for their cause.

On the other hand, Dattaprasad Naik, president, Goa Liquor Traders Association (GLTA) revealed that the two liquor shops in the village are not its members, and the association would not like to support them since they have angered the residents by serving liquor on their premises.

“The GLTA is against any wine or liquor shop owner who violates Excise Act rules which do not permit drinking inside or outside the premises,” said Naik.

He added that, the liquor association would be respecting the feelings of Surla residents and the panchayat which is against the presence of liquor shops in the village.

The president of GLTA also appealed to the government to stop issuing licences for more liquor shops in the state.

“Goa has an excess of licence holders for liquor shops,” he said.

Surla bar and liquor shop owners have approached the court against the order of the government and panchayat for closing their business, following which the court on August 27 served notices.