Gaurs need to swim between devil and deep sea

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT Sports Editor

FATORDA: ‘You cannot have the cake and eat it too’ is an old adage that many who have been involved with the Indian Super League (ISL) must be well versed with. FC Goa, however, finds itself in a predicament of being between the devil and the deep blue sea where the AIFF appears to be the devil and the ISL the deep blue sea as they prepare to face Mumbai City FC at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda today.

The AIFF imposes penalties on FC Goa’s players at the last minute with no opportunity to appeal while one ISL rule stipulates that any franchisee should field a minimum of six foreign players during any game. “Where do we begin,” will be the melody humming in the minds of the FC Goa technical team as they begin short listing who will figure in their first eleven against Mumbai.

Attack or defend is not the best option. Counter attack is and in all probabilities be the option adopted by team Zico as they prepare to garner as many points as the curtains to the preliminary round begin to draw close.

Kattimani should start and so will Gregory Arnolin, Raju Gaikwad, Keenan Almeida and Debabrata Roy.

Joffre joined practise in Sirsaim and in all probabilities may be pushed into the first eleven. Richarlyson, Trinidade and Rafael should take the total number of foreign players to five. In deciding his foreign players, Zico may well find himself in a conundrum of not being able to field his playing best of the day. Not that the choices are many.

Sanjay Balmuchu will probably play as a withdrawn midfielder trying to add zest to the runs of Romeo Fernandes and Mandar Rao Dessai on the flanks. Robin Singh will be the only other option upfront as Zico is finding himself in a position where he has little to choose from.

“The emphasis will be to defend with all eyes on counter attacks. We succeeded last time and hope to do so this time around,” stated a member of FC Goa technical team.

Mumbai City FC is third on the table with fifteen points. Not too big a gap from FC Goa. However, the gap appears big with the infusion of Chhetri and the other players who were with Bengaluru FC for the recently concluded AFC final.

The Mumbai City FC coach Alexandre Guimaraes has plenty to choose from when it comes to settling down on the playing eleven. This is the primary advantage Mumbai start with FC Goa today.

After today’s match, FC Goa plays ATK and Chennaiyin FC at home and Delhi Dynamos in Delhi in between. ATK and Delhi are closing in on the top four qualification slots while former champions are just above FC Goa. Both are sailing on similar ships and both could well end up tied at the end of the table in ISL 3. In the end, who finishes last or second last hardly matters.

The battle at Fatorda will not be a battle between eleven or twenty two. It will, most probably, be a battle played in the mind of FC Goa coach Zico. He has been wronged in this tournament in the past and the now. Yet, he has never thrown the towel in; he has

not cried.

In the last match, Zico’s boys showed that they too can hit back with shocks. Shocks that do not hurt, but startle and leave the fans with awe.

Zico has done it before and capable of doing it again.