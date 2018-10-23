Gaude vows to develop Borim using tribal welfare funds

NT NETWORK

Stating that people of Borim have a lot of potential to prosper in the fields of sports and arts at the state as well as national level, Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude said that the government will upgrade the infrastructure to nurture the talent. He also assured villagers of support of the department for all the upcoming development works in the village.

Gaude was speaking after inaugurating the much-awaited playground at Kamalamol-Borim on Sunday which will facilitate various sports activities in the village. The playground developed in a 10,000 square metre area has been renovated by spending around Rs 78 lakh from tribal welfare fund. Director of Tribal Welfare Venancio Furtado, ZP Deepak Naik, Borim sarpanch Bhavana Naik, deputy sarpanch Constancio Luis and others were present during the inauguration.

Work of the playground was initiated some five decades ago but it was left incomplete with people especially youth from the village running from pillar to post for its early completion. The issue was even discussed in gram sabhas several times.

The playground has been redeveloped by using tribal welfare fund, said Gaude. He further said that follow-up is very important to complete any development work and youth from Borim have done so regularly to get this playground work completed.