www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Xmea9HYqwE

Looks like several parties like AAP and BJP are coming together to defeat Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party President Dipak Dhawalikar in Priol. By supporting independent candidate Govind Gaude. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has also said that Dhawalikar brothers won’t be part of the BJP government.

Please like & share: