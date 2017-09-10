Gas pipeline laying work resumes in Ponda

PONDA: The work of laying pipeline for carrying natural gas has resumed in Ponda. The work had come to a halt due to a ban imposed on digging and cutting of roads by the district administration for a period of 60 days.

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) had taken up the work of laying a 25-km internal gas pipeline network in the last week of May and it got halted within a week’s time. Difficulty in getting the required permission for digging or cutting of the road was said to be the reason behind halting of the work by GAIL.

Deputy collector of Ponda Navnath Naik informed that the agency, laying the pipeline for carrying gas, obtained the required permission for road cutting recently and the work has begun again.

Though road cutting and digging for sewerage work is still restricted, the Collector has decided to permit road digging in a phased manner for both the works in Ponda.

Prior to gas pipeline work, digging of the roads for sewerage work was in progress. After commencement of the pipeline laying work, two road cutting/ digging projects were going on simultaneously in Ponda.

After the North Goa Collector ordered a ban on digging and cutting of all types of roads, works of both projects came to a halt.

To avoid danger to lives of motorists and pedestrians in the monsoon, the district Collector had issued the order. The ban was issued under Section 144 of CrPC stating that “no person or agency will cut or dig roads without prior written permission from the district Collector.”

Goa Natural Gas, a joint venture between GAIL Gas and BPCL, is the company responsible for supply and distribution of natural gas. The company will supply natural gas to six talukas in North Goa – Ponda, Bardez, Tiswadi, Sattari, Pernem and Bicholim.

The cost of laying the natural gas pipeline network, running through different areas in North Goa, has been estimated at Rs 119 crore over a period of five years by Goa Natural Gas.