Garg hopes initiatives started by him will be carried forward by Goa Police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sunil Garg, who has been transferred to Delhi, hopes that the initiatives started by him continue. According to Garg, the initiatives were part of the policing and also to bridge the gap between the public and the police. Garg has been relieved by the state government on Monday and will be joining the Delhi police.

According to Garg, during his tenure with the Goa police a number of initiatives were taken up such as the little police concept, community policing, senior citizen helpline, installation of CCTVs at police stations, women safety measures, women help desk at every police stations, women helpline, training for police personnel of every police stations in developing and lifting latent fingerprints, upgradation of the Goa police website, physical fitness for police personnel and various other initiatives.

“Those initiatives are on record and the circulars were issued. I hope the initiatives that were launched during the last two years will continue,” said Garg adding, “I thank people from Goa for supporting me and also the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar who have supported me in every step in initiating welfare oriented scheme for the police personnel.”

Garg (1992 batch, AGMUT Cadre) joined as Inspector General of Police on September 1, 2014 on transfer from Delhi police. He has worked in Arunachal Pradesh, Pondicherry and Delhi Police.

According to Garg, crime rate in the state has decreased by 32 per cent while the detection rate has increased by 14 per cent. “It is a team effort and the credit goes to the entire police staff,” said Garg.

Garg is a recipient of President’s police medal for meritorious service in 2008 and the President’s police medal for distinguished service in 2015.

Garg said that he has done whatever he had decided in order to improve the policing and public and police relation, “I have done whatever I had decided to do, however there is a scope for improvement and if once again given an opportunity I will be happy to serve the state of Goa and its people,” said Garg.

Garg had also initiated a proposal of a composite project of installing traffic signals along with CCTV cameras at 53 locations throughout the state wherein a private firm would fund the project cost. “The proposal of the project is under process,” informed Garg.

