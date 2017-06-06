Garbage, water, power key issues in Camorlim

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

With a woman from the ST community being elected unopposed in ward number four, there will be election only in the six wards of the seven member village panchayat of Camorlim.

Camorlim is located in the middle of the two bigger and vibrant panchayats—Raia and Loutolim.

Since inception Camorlim has not seen a no confidence motion on the sarpanch or deputy sarpanch which speaks volumes of unity amongst the villagers. In the 2012 panchayat elections Siddi Naik and Hilda Sequeira divided the five year term and occupied the post of sarpanch.

According to villagers the reservation of wards was done in an abrupt manner and many new comers who wanted to enter politics their dreams have been shattered.

Camorlim has problems of water, garbage and power outages. The locals complain that most of the time they get muddy water through the pipeline and the PWD engineers have not tried to resolve the issue. This has forced the locals to approach the health centre on several occasions. The panchayat members did try to resolve the issue, but ‘due to non cooperation of the PWD engineers, the issue was never resolved”.

The village was among the first to have underground cabling, but till date the cabling has not be completed. Several years have passed and the cables have been haphazardly laid with no provisions made for street light connections. This has ultimately denied streetlights to a few areas of the village. The village also witnesses garbage dumped near

roadsides.

The women sarpanchas Siddi Naik and Hilda Sequeira controlled the panchayat with the support of former veteran sarpanch Conceicao Dias for the past last five

years.

This time except for the former sarpanch Basilio Fernandes, none of the former sarpanchas are contesting the elections. With the policy of reservations, the results of the election can be topsy- turvy and unexpected, say villagers.