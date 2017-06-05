Garbage nagging issue in Cortalim

Sudesh Bhosle | NT

As in other parts of the state, garbage is one of the most nagging issues faced by people in jurisdiction of Cortalim village panchayat. Almost all eleven wards are plagued by the menace for years now though the panchayat has appointed a contractor to lift and segregate garbage from the village.

Villagers claim that the contractor has failed in his duties. Social activist Devendra Kenkre from Cortalim said, “The garbage problem prevails in the area for the last several years. We were expecting that it will be resolved in the last five years’ tenure but to no avail. The problem is created as locals are renting out their rooms to migrants who are mainly labourers especially those working at barge repair yards, fishing trawlers, Verna industrial estate and others. The tenants usually throw garbage along roadsides creating major hardships to the pedestrians and motorists.”

Kenkre was of the view that the contractor appointed for lifting garbage has failed to deliver the goods. He said that the villages suspect that there could be a scam in garbage contract.

Another major issue is the non-completion of Cortalim fish market project. The fisher folk women were shifted into private premises some five years ago so that a new fish market project could be built in Cortalim. Going by the slow pace of work, the fish market project, which will include other facilities for the villagers, may not be completed this year, villagers felt.

Other issue faced by the villagers in Cortalim is the sound pollution allegedly caused due to the loud music played onboard a cruise liner which is anchored near Cortalim fishing jetty.

A villager said, “Loud music played during late night is giving sleepless nights to us. The panchayat and other concerned authorities have failed to initiate action. The issue pertaining to loud music was raised in the gram sabha where members raised strong concern and even had demanded stopping the playing of music during night but the authorities have failed to do anything.”

Villagers of Cortalim are opposed to the upgradation of fishing jetty at Cortalim on the grounds that it could lead to massive traffic jam in the vicinity of the Cortalim ferry point. Villagers are upset over the growing number of scrap yards that has come up at Verna IDC.

With garbage being the main issue, candidates are swearing on resolving it if elected. A total of 35 candidates are in fray in he eleven wards. Six outgoing panch members including Anita Kenkre, Raymond Desa, Merciana Antonio Vas, Nestalina Mesquita, Antonio Joao Fernandes and Rudolf Gama are trying to give their best

Half of the Cortalim panchayat wards have ST population and they would play a crucial role in the polls. Wards 6, 7 and 11 have been reserved for ST candidates while wards 9 and 10 are reserved for OBC candidates. Wards 1, 2, 5 and 7 are reserved for women while ward 3 and 4 are general.