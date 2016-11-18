Garbage menace haunts Baga-Sinquerim coastal belt

CALANGUTE: The tourism department has failed to keep the beach belt of Baga-Sinquerim clean. Garbage has not been lifted from the beach belt for days together. Demarcation for shacks is still being carried out.

Shack operators informed this daily that the garbage is not being cleared for days and added that if the shacks were to be operational this scene would not have been there on the beach as the shack operators clean the surroundings.

Locals from Calangute said that “when the garbage contractor is being paid huge sum to clean the beach, why the work is not being done? Why is the tourism department sleeping on the issue? The local MLA is boasting about the garbage plant being built to take care of the garbage from the beach belt, however, the beach is still dirty. The tourists, especially, foreigners are bringing this to our notice.”

Shakuntala, a beach cleaning worker, claimed that they have not been paid wages for the last 2 months. “We are cleaning the beach, but it is almost more than 15 days the garbage has not been lifted,” she added.

A tourist police informed that the garbage has not been lifted from the promenade at Calangute. “The garbage on the beach is not being lifted for days,” he added.