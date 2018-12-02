Garbage dumping: South Goa police book 13,757 cases in over 10 months

MARGAO : There has been a considerable rise in the cases booked by South Goa police this year under the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1996, which prohibits disposal of garbage in public places, drains and sewage.

Police stations in South Goa have booked 13,757 cases under the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act during the first eleven months till November 11, 2018 while in the year 2017, during the same period, police had booked only 3086 cases.

According to Information given by South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas, out of 13757 cases, 2979 cases were booked by Ponda police station, followed by 2644 by Canacona and 2614 by Curchorem police stations. Colva police booked 1067 cases, 1218 cases were booked by Vasco police, 759 by Margao police and remaining cases were booked by other police stations such as Maina-Curtorim, Cuncolim, Quepem, Verna and others.

Police stations in South Goa had booked 8332 cases under the Act during the first six months of this year.

In 2016, police stations from South Goa including Margao had booked 1136 cases under the Act.

According to information available from the police, in the year 2018, during the first six months, Margao police booked 587 cases, 164 cases were booked by Maina Curtorim, 382 by Colva, 265 by Cuncolim and 115 by Fatorda police while 325, 1433, 144 and 2034 cases were booked by Quepem, Curchorem Sanguem and Canacona police stations respectively; Vasco police booked 883 cases, Verna 169, Mormugao 76, Ponda 1753 and Collem 21.

Even as police have booked several cases heaps of garbage can be seen rising everyday by the side of roads in Margao and villages of Salcete, particularly, along the coastal belt.

A police sub-inspector, who booked cases under the Act in Salcete, said that there has been a considerable rise in cases booked by South Goa police under the Act this year.

A senior police officer said that locals have a role to play in stopping this menace of garbage disposal in public places and water bodies, which usually takes place under the cover of darkness.

He said that it is impossible for the police to keep an eye all the time on the offenders, and the public should report the matter to the nearest police station if someone is found violating the Act.

According to the Act, no person, by himself or through another, shall knowingly or otherwise throw or cause to be thrown in drain, ventilation shaft, pipe and fittings, connected with the private or public drainage any non-biodegradable garbage.

South Goa police stations had booked 1136 cases under the Act in the year 2016 – Curchorem 287 cases, 164 each by Colva and Cuncolim police stations, 149 by Canacona police station, Maina Curtorim 85 cases, Quepem 51 cases, Sanguem 92, Vasco 79, 31 cases each by Verna and Mormugao police stations.

A social worker Ulhas Kerker said that legal system requires that solid waste be managed properly, and the particular law sets out very clearly the responsibility of every one including the government to dispose of garbage in a proper and lawful manner.

He said that police and civic bodies are empowered to act swiftly in cases of improper dumping of garbage.

As per Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, whoever is guilty of intentional omission in contravention of any of the provisions of it, or of any rules, notification or order issued or given under it, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000, or with both.

According to a source at the heath office, concerned officers are keeping a check on dumping of non-biodegradable garbage.