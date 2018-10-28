Garbage disposal vital to address stray dog concern: Mission Rabies

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

A walk along the Benaulim beach stretch and you’re sure to find stray dogs scavenging on dustbins or loitering around shacks all day long. People out for their morning walks on the beach often face the

brunt.

During their last gram sabha, the village panchayat of Colva had resolved to set up a shelter for stray dogs in the village. But NGO Mission Rabies, who has been working with the department of Animal Husbandry in tackling the stray dog concern, say the first step, should instead be a garbage disposal mechanism.

Speaking to this daily, Mission Rabies director Education (India) Dr Murugan Appupillai said a shelter poses welfare as well as monetary issues. “Maintaining a shelter is not that easy, it is very expensive as well if you keep increasing the shelter, then that will become an animal welfare issue and monetary issue. This will not help to reduce the stray dog population on the beaches,” he said.

Instead he blames the easy availability of food for increase in number of dogs on the beach. “The best way of handling this issue is to control the improper garbage, food and waste disposal by the hoteliers, tourists and stopping feeding the food remains or food to the dogs by tourists and locals and restaurant people. This can be done by intensive education and by strict control over the restaurant people and by proper disposal mechanism,” said Dr Murugan.

A cause for concern however is the impact the stray dogs may have on tourism along the coastal belt. “I am seriously concerned about the tourists. The fear especially among the international tourists about the dog bites may seriously affect tourism. The tourism department can utilise our international expertise in this field by collaborating with us, funding our education and participating with us,” he said.

Earlier last week, the South Goa Collector had a meet over the issue of stray dogs and decided to depute two education officers only for the beach area to help create awareness and educate people living on the coastal belt on the need for sterilisation of dogs and to use existing animal rescue schemes funded by the directorate of Animal Husbandry especially to panchayats and municipalities.

According to Mission Rabies, the total dog population in Goa is around 1.50 lakh but they insist that the number is not rising. The population on the beach may seem to increase, said Dr Murugan, due to the movement of dogs from neighbouring villages as well as due to breeding.

Every year, the organisation vaccinates 70 per cent of the dogs including on the beaches due to which herd immunity is developed and in turn balances the unvaccinated 30 per cent. As for arming oneself with sticks when on the beach, the practice is considered to be a violation of animal welfare if used and instead the organisation is looking to create awareness by exhibiting posters and conducting education sessions with hoteliers, tourists and

locals.