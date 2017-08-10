Garbage collection centre on the anvil at Cuncolim

Friday , 11 August 2017
JOAO SOUSA M | NT

 

CUNCOLIM

In the near future villages of Ambelim, Velim, Assolna, Chinchinim and Sarzora could breathe a sigh of relief as the Cuncolim municipal council has proposed to set up a garbage collection centre to  handle  wet and dry waste from all these villages.

If the proposal  materialises then this could  be the first of its kind  garbage collection centre in the Salcete taluka. The centre will   have a shed for segregation of waste which will be later taken to the garbage treatment plant for disposal and processing.

CMC chairperson Polita Carneiro said that recently the civic body had held a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who endorsed the proposal on the civic body handling garbage of surrounding villages.

A temporary shed will be constructed on the 8000 sq. mt land acquired for an  administrative building.

CMC chief officer  Shankar Gaonkar said the Cuncolim municipality has been the first civic body to move the proposal to the solid waste management cell for setting up the collection centre to handle garbage from surrounding villages.

Garbage will be deposited at the centre by the people authorised by the villages. The garbage collected will be segregated and later shifted to the plant for treatment.

At present, Cuncolim municipal area  generates  around six tonne of wet garbage, which  could rise further.

The council has been  waiting for guidelines from the government on garbage handling at the shed and also on fees to be charged, Gaonkar said, clarifying that the civic  body would not  start accepting  garbage from the villages so soon.

The priority for the municipality is to  keep  the municipal areas free of garbage, which is  segregated at source.

He said that at present the proposal is at its preliminary stage and once the guidelines are issued other steps will be taken.

The Assolna panchayat  had moved a proposal to the CMC requesting it to handle garbage  in view of non-availability of land in the village.

Although the request was rejected, the council had been in two minds as the move could fetch in funds for the  cash-strapped civic body.

 

