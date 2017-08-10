Garbage collection centre on the anvil at Cuncolim

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

CUNCOLIM

In the near future villages of Ambelim, Velim, Assolna, Chinchinim and Sarzora could breathe a sigh of relief as the Cuncolim municipal council has proposed to set up a garbage collection centre to handle wet and dry waste from all these villages.

If the proposal materialises then this could be the first of its kind garbage collection centre in the Salcete taluka. The centre will have a shed for segregation of waste which will be later taken to the garbage treatment plant for disposal and processing.

CMC chairperson Polita Carneiro said that recently the civic body had held a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who endorsed the proposal on the civic body handling garbage of surrounding villages.

A temporary shed will be constructed on the 8000 sq. mt land acquired for an administrative building.

CMC chief officer Shankar Gaonkar said the Cuncolim municipality has been the first civic body to move the proposal to the solid waste management cell for setting up the collection centre to handle garbage from surrounding villages.

Garbage will be deposited at the centre by the people authorised by the villages. The garbage collected will be segregated and later shifted to the plant for treatment.

At present, Cuncolim municipal area generates around six tonne of wet garbage, which could rise further.

The council has been waiting for guidelines from the government on garbage handling at the shed and also on fees to be charged, Gaonkar said, clarifying that the civic body would not start accepting garbage from the villages so soon.

The priority for the municipality is to keep the municipal areas free of garbage, which is segregated at source.

He said that at present the proposal is at its preliminary stage and once the guidelines are issued other steps will be taken.

The Assolna panchayat had moved a proposal to the CMC requesting it to handle garbage in view of non-availability of land in the village.

Although the request was rejected, the council had been in two minds as the move could fetch in funds for the cash-strapped civic body.