Ganja gaining popularity among students in Goa

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI

Ganja, one of the banned drugs, is gaining popularity among the labour and student communities in Goa, as the drug is affordable, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official has said.

“Compared to other drugs, Ganja is the cheapest one, which one can purchase illegally. The price, depending on the quantity, ranges from Rs 100 onwards, making it popular, especially among the student community. It is also popular among the labourers,” said Superintendent of NCB Goa Jeetendra Ranjan.

“I am saying this based on the inputs we are getting. It is a known fact. However, in order to curb drug abuse and reduce (drug) demand, we have been conducting awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse, especially in educational institutes,” he said.

On Friday, the NCB during a raid had seized 3.8 kg ganja from a rented room at Honda in Sattari taluka. Two labourers Santosh and Deepak are the suspects. Both are natives of Odisha and popular among the labour class. The NCB officials have claimed that ganja was smuggled by the suspects from Odisha and sold here in Goa. Incidentally, a day before, Bicholim police had arrested Deepak under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on charges of possessing ganja.

Apart from NCB, the Goa police, during the last few days, have conducted a number of drug raids and the maximum cases are pertaining to ganja, a police officer said referring to a rise in cases of ganja seizure. In April, the anti-narcotics cell of Goa police had arrested two students at the Goa Engineering College at Farmagudi for illegal possession of ganja.

It may be recalled that last month, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had said during the assembly session that there is a rise in the number of drug peddlers in the state and that drugs are available outside the most reputed educational institutions in Goa, in either small kiosks or with taxi and rickshaw drivers.

With an idea to curb drug abuse and reduce (drug) demand, NCB has been conducting awareness drives at various locations throughout Goa with focus on educational institutes. “We have been conducting awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse, smoking and drinking. So far, we have covered a number of educational institutes including places in the coastal belt,” said Ranjan.

According to him, during the awareness drives, students and public are made aware about the types of drugs and their ill effects on the human body. “The ways to keep away from the menace of drug abuse, how to identify drug addicts and watch list for parents and teachers are also discussed during the sessions,” said Ranjan.