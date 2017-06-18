Gang of mobile phone thieves land in Mapusa police net   

MAPUSA : Mapusa police have arrested a gang of thieves involved in mobile thefts at various crowded places in the state. All arrested accused, are natives of Karnataka. The police have also recovered around 10 mobile phones along with cash.

According to Mapusa police, Sunil Metar, a resident of Dabolwada-Chapora, had lodged a complaint stating that his daughter’s mobile phone was stolen from her purse at KTC bus stand in Mapusa.

In this connection, the police had received reliable information about suspects moving around in the market area based on which a search was conducted in market area and a suspect was detained for inquiry.

When he was frisked, a mobile phone was recovered which had similar features like that of the complainant’s daughter. Later during interrogation, the alleged accused admitted the commission of crime and informed police about his other associates involved in the theft case. Subsequently, the police traced his associates and recovered 10 mobile phones and some cash from their possession and arrested them.

The modus operandi of this gang is that they would divert attention of commuters by dashing them and take away mobile and purse. The gang used to target women, elderly people and operate in crowded places in Goa.

The police team was led by PSI Rohan Madgaonkar alongwith police constables Rajesh Kandolkar, Irshad Watangi, Francky Vaz, Vijay Naik, Alvito Demello and Rupesh Korgaonkar.

Mapusa police have registered an offence of theft and arrested all accused.

Those arrested are Sharuk Pathan (22), Mohammed Sovnure (42), Hussain Punjiwali (34), Dread Navab (42), Shabbir Kuluvanth (27), Santosh Kumar (31), Shabbir Kuandval (38), all natives of Hubli, Dharwad, in Karnataka. PSI Rohan Madgaonkar is further investigating the matter.