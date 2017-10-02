Ganesh Marathe – 50 years of a life in theatre

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Corlim-based Ganesh Marathe, alias Suresh Marathe received a dream opportunity to learn at National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. Recently, he was awarded the Goa State Cultural Award 2016-17 for his contribution to theatre. It is quite interesting to note that his journey began with acting and then took a turn towards light designing.

“I am content that my work has been recognised, evident from Goa State Cultural Award that I received this year. When the state recognises your efforts, it is something to be happy about,” Ganesh expresses. This year also marks a milestone as he completes 50 years since he began his theatrical journey.

Around the year 1966, Ganesh had performed his first drama at Valpoi. “In 1966, I got a government job. And when a person starts earning, the first thing he does is fulfil his dreams. Hence, I began my journey in theatre. After my first drama at Valpoi, I was transferred to Vasco, where I got in touch with people who were more inclined to theatre. Some of us got together and formed a club ‘Gomant Natya Niketan’.” The club participated twice in the competitions organised by the Natya Academy (now known as Kala Academy) however they did not win any major prizes for these plays but it gave them visibility.

Later in 1970, he established the Abhinav Theatres at Valpoi and during that time competitions would be in two categories: village and city, and the winners in each category would then compete against each other for the finals. “In 1970 I wrote ‘Ha Trikon Choukani’, a Marathi comedy thriller. I wrote the play, directed it and performed the main role. It got me some awards but we didn’t win the final award at the competition.”

This drama added more meaning to Ganesh’s life, “It rewarded me with fame and great public response. Until then I was already writing on a smaller scale, but this drama encouraged me to make a way deeper into theatre. During that time the shooting of Amitabh Bachchan’s first film Saat Hindustani was underway in Goa. They wanted some local actors and so they approached some local theatre troupes in Goa and I got an opportunity to participate in it. One of the actors in this film was a graduate from NSD. While shooting he advised that I join the school and told me about the good roles he got offered owning to his degree.”

Ganesh researched about NSD and later applied for the course, he answered the interview and was among the fortunate 20 to be selected to join the prestigious institute. But he was in a dilemma over the choice he had to make between NSD and his secure government job. He also had plans to get married. Additionally, he has just set up a calendar printing press at Belgaum. “I asked my then to-be wife for her opinion and she was supportive of my decision of trying for NSD. I sold my car, left my job and joined NSD. Back then if a boy had left his good job to get into the streams like theatre, it was considered a waste of his life, but I don’t regret anything.”

Ganesh believes that if one has a dream and if an opportunity comes his way, he should take it; while doing so, all one needs is self-confidence. “I took this opportunity and began my journey at NSD. When I moved to Delhi, I thought I was adept in acting, but when I saw the other students, I realised that I needed improvement. Actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri were seniors to me but we have worked together in some plays.”

Destiny had her own game to play when Ganesh’s interest in technical field and stage lighting was spiked. And he was then mentored by a professor Das Gupta. “When I was in my final year, my lighting professor’s father passed away and he went on leave. There was no one to manage the stage lights. During one of the discussions among students I told my friends that I would like to try. I wasn’t very confident but I thought of experimenting,” he said adding that his experiment proved to be a successful one.

In 1975 Ganesh stood second in class for finals, and as soon as he graduated from NSD, he was appointed as their staff. “I began as a lighting technician at NSD, and also took on the responsibility of a stage manager.”

In 1982, the international level art festival, ‘Festival of India’ was organised by the government of India in England. Two dramas produced by NSD were supposed to be performed for this festival. Ganesh shares an interesting incident that took place here: “At London they have a technician union and they don’t allow anyone else to interrupt in their technicalities. So, they suggested that I instruct them over intercom about the different lights on stage. I spoke to the Manohar Singh who was then chief of NSD Repertory Company and he backed me up saying that I should manage the lights.”

He continues: “After a long discussion with the technicians they let me operate the stage lights for a day and they would take note of the way I operate and then do it themselves for the next few days. When that drama was over we received a standing ovation. The following day the other technicians backed out stating that it is a difficult task and then allowed me to work without any interruptions.”

Ganesh’s expertise with stage lights was taken note of and the organisers of the ‘Festival of India’ requested him to operate the stage lighting at the inaugural function of the festival’s 1985 edition in USA.

Ganesh has come a long way and has had a fruitful career and is now enjoying his retired life. “I have never worked after 2004, even denying an extension after retirement. I worked a lot while I was at service with NSD, hence I think I have to now relax and spend time with my family.”