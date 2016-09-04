Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The stage is set for arrival of Lord Ganesh, the deity of wisdom, with all Hindu households in the state completing preparations to celebrate the annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi beginning on Monday.

As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapad, with the major religious

event varying from one-and-a-half day to 21 days.

The family members come together at their ancestral home to celebrate the arrival and worship Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Monday with the arrival of idols of Lord Ganesh amidst bursting of firecrackers, followed by ceremonious installation of the idols in the Hindu households, as well as at the Sarvajanik or community Ganesh festivals.

Sunday witnessed ‘Tay’ or Haritalika, a religious festival observed by married women, who paid obeisance to Gauri or Parvati, mother of Lord Ganesh.

The markets around the state were buzzing with activities till late Sunday evening, with people making the last-minute purchases of decorative items, flowers, vegetables, clothes, matoli items, sweets, fireworks etc.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in the states of Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides in many countries around the globe.

Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao greeted Goans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In her message, the Governor said that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all over the country with devotion and joy. Lord Ganesh is known is known as ‘vighana harta’ which means remover of all obstacles for devotees and the destroyer of vanity, selfishness and pride. He is a symbol of dedication, loyalty and protection. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi as a community event was started by Lokmanya Tilak to spread the message of unity and gather public support, uniting all sections of the society irrespective of caste, religion or creed.

“May this occasion bring abundant happiness in every individual’s life and may Lord Ganesh bless everyone with good health and prosperity,” Sinha said.

The Chief Minister in his message said, “I extend my personal greetings and compliments to the people of Goa on the occasion of Chavath. The sacred event of Ganeshotsav is a moment of great pride for all of us.”

In his message, Shri Parsekar said, “Goa’s most-awaited festival of Chavath has arrived. Lord Ganesha is an eternal deity, worshiped at the beginning of all important events. He is hailed as the remover of all obstacles. This is a special time when family and friends get together to celebrate this auspicious occasion.”

Lord Ganesh, the deity of wisdom and prosperity, inspires to do the best and creative things in life, he said.

Parsekar wished prosperity to every family urging people to celebrate the festival with joy, fervour and glorious tradition of harmony and goodwill.

“May Lord Ganesh bestow his eternal bliss, peace and contentment,” he added.

In his message, the Archbishop said, “Our Hindu brothers and sisters are celebrating their festival in honour of Ganesh, their family god and god of prosperity. On this happy occasion, in the name of the Catholic community in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman and in my own name, I send them cordial greetings from Rome and, partaking in their joy and enthusiasm, wish that, through the family spirit that permeates this celebration, all human selfishness may be transformed into harmony and peace among all the citizens of our state.”