Galaxy Note 7 recall: Samsung to launch apology ad

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it will launch media advertisements to apologise for the “discomfort and concern” caused due to the ongoing global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, Yonhap news agency reported.

The world’s largest smartphone maker said it will soon run an advertisement in major media outlets to offer an apology for causing discomfort and concern to its customers due to faulty batteries in some Note 7 smartphones.

The South Korean electronics major announced an unprecedented global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 on September 2 after several of the phablets caught fire while being charged, and promised to offer new replacements to all of the buyers.

“We apologise for causing discomfort and concern to our customers. All Samsung employees will do our best to resolve problems,” Samsung plans to say in its upcoming ad, according to company officials.

Samsung also said it will forcibly limit the Galaxy Note 7 battery to be charged to only 60 percent of its capacity by using its so-called over-the-air (OTA) update technology to further prevent possible mishaps.

With the OTA update, users of the Galaxy Note 7 will be prevented from fully charging their devices. The measure is meant to prevent battery overheating and enhance consumer safety, said the officials.

In a separate measure to promote the replacement programme, Samsung said it will consider paying a communication expense subsidy to customers choosing to exchange their Note 7 devices instead of demanding a refund.