Gaining weight the right way

Deepika Rathod

I’ve come across many girls, and some boys as well, who struggle while trying to gain weight. They try various fad diets like eating sugar-laden food for extra calories, fried food for fat, and high protein food to build muscle mass and increase weight instantly.

Are these fad diets really helpful? These diets result in pressure and strain on body organs. People feel bad about the way they look, be it fat or skinny. One should love oneself and reduce stress as this will help one feel better.

Following a balanced diet, exercise and sleep routine and proper water intake is mandatory to attain one’s ideal body weight. Eating a lot or consuming extra calories in the form of sweet or fried foods will not help one gain healthy weight. Weight gain depends on many factors like one’s activity level, sleep, food intake, BMR, etc. BMR is the minimum caloric requirement needed by an individual at complete rest. It is responsible for burning up to 70 per cent of the total calories that is spent each day. Even if one doesn’t exercise or if one is at rest, the body will automatically burn more calories and will not lead one to gain weight. So you may be eating well but if your BMR is high, weight gain becomes an uphill task.

Gaining weight does not mean one has to eat fried fatty food. This causes one to gain weight but will only increase the fat content in one’s body and not muscle mass.

It is important to incorporate a proper amount of protein in one’s everyday diet. Protein plays a vital role in body and tissue building and muscle growth. To incorporate protein one should have chapati and rice with various dals, legumes, lentils, lean chicken, fish and eggs, a glass of organic buttermilk or organic homemade paneer. One can also have almonds, walnut, roasted chana and groundnut, sattu powder and other nuts and seeds. A protein rich diet will increase muscle mass and slowly help one gain weight.

One must maintain a normal diet with proper protein intake. One ust remember that the body can’t absorb more than 13 grams -16 grams of protein at a time. Be mindful and do not opt for extra protein supplements as these will not get absorbed properly by the body and will put more pressure on the kidneys to flush them out.

One should also include whole grains, oats, fruits and vegetables in the diet as they contain their own proteins which when mixed together form total amino acids and are easily absorbed by the body. Oats porridge made with organic milk/almond milk, moong and rice khichdi made with lots of veggies, etc, are ideal meals. Make a habit of eating every three to four hours to avoid indigestion. The largest meal should be reserved for morning and lunch (the body is most receptive and uses the nutrients in the morning). Use unrefined coconut, rice bran, sesame, mustard and groundnut oil for Indian cooking. Extra virgin olive oil can be added raw to salads every day. Make sure to drink up to three litres of water and get seven to eight hours of quality sleep.

Healthy weight gaining!