Gadkari to open new Khandepar bridge on December 10

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has said that Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the new Khandepar bridge on December 10.

Dhavalikar, who returned to Goa after attending 79th annual session and conference of state PWD Ministers held in Nagpur, said that Gadkari has accepted the invitation to inaugurate the new Khandepar bridge.

The works on the unfinished highways, including 15-km road stretch from Old Goa to Ponda and the Banastari bridge, will be tendered in December, he said.

“I also requested Gadkari to take a final call on the proposed Khandepar to Mollem road by resolving issues as related to forestlands. I have also urged him to take up alignment of the proposed 12-km road from Mollem to the Goa border and the preparation of a detail project report. There should be a move on permissions for works in Western Ghat and wildlife sanctuaries,” he said, adding that service roads in the state will be made of concrete and not of hotmix.

Dhavalikar also requested the Union minister that the tenders for new Borim bridge and four-lane road from Loutolim to Kurti be floated by January.

The PWD Minister urged the Centre to push for Canacona to Navelim-Dramapur road. Dhavalikar also discussed with the Union minister and the Karnataka PWD Minister the decision to take up the work on the 8-km road from Goa border to Anmod Ghat and keep this particular road open till 9 pm every day.

He suggested desilting of the Sal river to dispel misapprehensions in the minds of people vis-à-vis the western bypass.

Dhavalikar said that he urged Gadkari to grant permissions for making way for water and gas pipelines and cables along the bridges all over the country.