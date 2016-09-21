Gadkari to hold talks on assembly elections

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari will hold meetings with the state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders as well as legislators of the party on September 22 and 23, discussing with them issues related to the forthcoming state assembly elections.

Coming out with this information, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told media persons on Wednesday that during his Goa visit, Gadkari, who has been appointed as the party’s in-charge for the particular election, will also take a review of the situation as regards BJP’s pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

“The alliance talks with the MGP would however be held after October 2,” he added.

Senior MGP leader, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar had recently made statements as regards many of the BJP MLAs being in touch with the MGP, showing interest in candidature of his party for the 2017 state assembly election.

Tendulkar said that as per his knowledge, no BJP MLAs are in contact with the MGP, seeking that party’s candidature.

“The MGP however is our alliance partner and not a rival political party,” he quipped.

The state BJP chief also brushed aside the news reports that he would be contesting the forthcoming state assembly election.

“It would be ridiculous to make presumptions in this respect, especially as the election committee for this election is yet to be constituted,” he quipped.

State BJP general secretary Sadanand Tanavde said the 90 per cent people, who are accusing on the social media Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar of ignoring his duties and concentrating on Goan politics, are from outside the state, and have no idea of ground reality. “They are attacking the Defence Minister under a well planned strategy,” he added.