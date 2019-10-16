Gadkari assures state govt of expediting work on NH17B

Vasco: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh have assured the Goa government to bring in new policies and also to treat the state differently by providing maximum financial assistance to complete all means of infrastructure facilities.

The Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho met Gadkari and Singh at the ‘one nation on tag’ (fastag) conference that was held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Monday wherein he discussed various issues related to roads and highways and also the balance portion of the four-lane highway (NH17B) which connects Mormugao Port from IDC Verna.

The NH17B being a topmost priority for the progress of the state, both Gadkari and Singh has assured to direct the concerned authorities to expedite and complete the work as early as possible. “About 90 percent construction work of NH17B is completed, while only small section is pending. The commissioning of NH17B will resolve the problem of traffic congestion from the town. The arrival and departure of cargo from MPT by NH17B will benefit the economy of the state. It will be a win-win situation for the hinterland areas”, said Godinho.

Discussion was also held to construct a flyover or under pass near the Vales Junction at Alto-Dabolim to avoid traffic congestion at this stretch. “In the long run as signals will not be relevant, there could be a need for a flyover or under pass due to the rise in population and also with the movement of traffic. I have been assured to examine and take the proposals on a priority”, said Godinho.

“Providing every means of infrastructure facilities in Goa would help the state to give a brand name and become a tourist destination. When we have high footfalls of tourists which is nearly about 75 lakhs towards a population of 15 lakhs, whatever infrastructure facilities built is not for the local people, but it is also for the tourists where people from all over country would visit the state”, he said. Godinho advised the Union Ministers to construct a flyover or under pass so that the houses of people can be saved from demolition.

The Minister for Transport Godinho has decided to hold a meeting with the officials of transport for the smooth implementation of ‘one nation on tag’ (fastag) from December 1.