Gadekar under scanner for fake police raids

PANAJI: Self-proclaimed activist Deepak Gadekar, who is the mastermind in the Rs 10 lakh Calangute dacoity case, is under scanner for having carried out fake police raids ‘independently’ post-demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes claiming to be from an anti-corruption and crime control committee.

Sources informed that Gadekar was collecting information pertaining to persons who were exchanging new currency notes against the demonetised notes for a certain percentage as commission.

In Calangute, Gadekar with the help of some of his associates and two police personnel, carried out a fake raid and allegedly looted a businessman of Rs 10.20 lakh, all in new currency notes. The businessman had come to exchange new currency notes and the trap was reportedly laid by Gadekar.

Prior to Calangute incident, Gadekar also claimed that he orchestrated a raid near railway station in Thivim apparently without the help of police, informed sources. Interestingly soon after the raid, he alerted Mapusa police and the person who had come with cash (all in new currency notes) was detained, informed sources. However, Mapusa police after verifying the source of Rs 1.90 lakh, allowed the person to go and even released the money.

According to sources, the amount was said to much more however the person in question was not ready to come forward to lodge a complaint.

Sources informed that Gadekar was also the informant to the police in Rs 70 lakh case reported in Porvorim however it is learnt that he was not allowed to interfere in the raid, which was successfully carried out by the police.

It may be recalled that Gadekar along with two police personnel hawaldar Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar were arrested by the Calangute police in the dacoity case. The case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch which arrested three more accused Atmaram Malvankar, Pritesh Agarwadekar and Gautam Korgaonkar, associates of the main accused Gadekar. Both the police personnel are out on bail while Gadekar has been sent to judicial custody and the other three accused are in the police custody.

Crime Branch police is also looking into the role of three more police personnel in the case as Gadekar during interrogation revealed that he paid over Rs 1 lakh to a police inspector, Rs 30,000 to a police sub-inspector and Rs 20,000 to a police constable. Police sub-inspector and police constable have admitted that Gadekar had given them money and claimed that the money was actually borrowed from them by Gadekar. In this connection DIG V Gupta has sought a report from the Crime Branch.