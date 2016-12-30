Gadekar sent to 14 days judicial custody

MAPUSA : Self proclaimed activist Deepak Gadekar, who was arrested by Calangute police in Rs 10.20 lakh dacoity case, was on Saturday remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused was produced before the additional district and session court Judge P V Sawaikar after the end of his police custody on Saturday.

It may be recalled that businessman Karthik Kotiam, who wanted to exchange Rs 10.20 lakh in new notes for demonetised notes hoping to get Rs 6 lakh extra was allegedly called for a meeting by Gadekar in a hotel at Baga while his four other accomplices were waiting in a car. Gadekar allegedly snatched the bag containing notes and fled the site while his other accomplices tried to kidnap the businessman and his friend in the car but the plan failed.

In this connection, Kotiam had filed a complaint with Calangute police and on December 17, Gadekar, head constable Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar were arrested. They were booked under sections 395, 120 (B) of IPC and later crime branch added section of prevention of corruption act on the duo police personnel and were sent on 10 days remand.

Crime branch arrested three other accused Atmaram Malwankar (31), Gautam Korgaonkar (31), and Pritesh Agarwadekar (21) in the case. In this case, additional district and session court had already granted conditional bail to cops and had rejected the bail plea of Gadekar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gadekar has again moved a fresh bail plea before the district and session court at Panaji and the matter will be heard on January 2.

The order which were to be passed on the bail plea of Atmaram Malwankar, Gautam Korgaonkar and Pritesh Agarwadekar who were arrested by crime branch has been reserved and now orders will be passed on January 2 by the court.