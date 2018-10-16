GADDO – An astounding success

NT BUZZ

The first edition of GADDO – a pop up market with food court, stalls, kids arena, and entertainment by DJ Navin, live music by IGNITE, magician Clifford and stars of Goemcho Avaz led by Cielda, was held at Wild Orchid, Majorda. The event was organised by Tiburcio Gonsalves and Fatima.

In his welcome address Tiburcio said gaddo in modern parlance is a start-up or a new business enterprise. The pop-up market was organised mainly to help start-ups establish networks, while also providing established businesses to develop new networks.

The event had a panel discussion on Career Challenge-Goa. The keynote speaker was Oscar Gonsalves who is the administrator of Sharda Mandir School, Miramar and chairman of Ave Maria – Joy of Giving Foundation. Gonsalves emphasised the importance of creating awareness as well as an environment conducive for students to excel in IAS and UPSC exams.

Panellists – Retired deputy director of Agriculture and Rural Development, Amancio Fernandes; businessman John Gonsalves; entrepreneur Nilton Pereira; and research writing advisor, Chowgule College, Esha Nadkarni narrated their successful career journeys which was followed by a question and answer session wherein students and parents got a chance to interact.

Besides the food stalls there were other stalls that had paintings, art-effects, games like archery, household items, clothing and accessories, and wellness products.

The 12-hour event had a footfall of over 1500 visitors.