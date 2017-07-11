Gaddas along 18th June Road to be removed

PANAJI : The 18th June Road in the city, known for its gaddas, the food handcarts providing inexpensive food items like bhaji-pao, vada-pao, omelet rassa and chaat dishes, as also fruits, ice-cream and cold drinks, will soon be free from these mobile carts.

Coming out with this information, the chairman of the market committee of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, Uday Madkaikar said that except two gaddas, one selling cold drinks and another selling omelet rassa near the Samraat-Ashok theatres, for quite long time, all other gaddas would be removed from the 18th June Road.

“We have decided to provide fresh registrations to a total of 90 gaddas in the city, and they would be placed at Miramar, near Don Bosco School/ Vaidya Hospital, and at the Church Square, among other places,” he added, pointing out that the number of gaddas in the Church Square would however be reduced.

Speaking further, Madkaikar said that the CCP is expected to collect an amount of Rs 25 lakh from the arrears related to these gaddas. “Many of them are yet to pay their past dues to the Corporation,” he added, pointing out that the 90 gaddas have been registered till March 2018.

It was also informed that the gadda owners will have to pay an annual renewal fee of Rs 2,000 towards trade license of each gadda to the CCP, as also an annual garbage collection fee of Rs 6,000.

It may be recalled that an enquiry report on handcarts in the city was recently sought by the CCP, which pointed out that out of the total 87 gaddas in Panaji, 60 were genuine as they were on the Corporation list. The Corporation later decided to go for fresh registration of handcarts.