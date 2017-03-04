Future of Indians lies in India only: Eduardo

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro Saturday said that the future of Goans and citizens in other parts of the country lies in India only, as migration to other parts of the world would not be beneficial as Brexit-like situations may arise. He said that hence, learning regional languages and the national language would be essential.

Faleiro was speaking as the chief guest at a Romi lipi Konkani book release function held at the Ravindra Bhavan in Margao. “Goans’ and Indians’ future is in India. Migration to other countries would not be so positive in future as Brexit-like situation may arise,” he said adding that the US President also appears to speak in the same tone.

“I have toured the world and it was seen that only those who learn the national and regional languages survive. English language will not last for long in Goa,” he said adding that primary education should compulsorily be either in Konkani or Marathi. “It would be a mistake to have English as the medium of instruction. Primary education should be either in Konkani or Marathi with English as a subject,” he said.

Congratulating Advocate Bernard F D’Souza, writer of the book, titled ‘Kaideachea Doryantlim Laram,’ the former Union minister said that it is incorrect to say that studying at the primary level in local languages impairs the academic performance of a student. “During the colonial rule, many children would study in Marathi primary schools and then enrol themselves at the Portuguese Lyceum. They performed well, if not better than their counterparts who undertook their entire education through Portuguese medium. Many of them went on to become senior advocates and even judges at the Supreme Court in Lisbon and distinguished themselves as university professors and performed well in other fields of activity in Portugal and elsewhere in the world.”

Faleiro said that school education is intended mainly to gain a suitable career and economic and social status and for better prospects in life. “In emerging India, it will be necessary to be fluent in at least two Indian languages, local language and Hindi, for success in the mainstream economy and society. English is at present the main international language. In the globalised world, the importance of English is inescapable and English should be taught as a subject in primary schools from third standard.” Faleiro said.

Writer of the book, D’Souza highlighted the yesteryear laws of Goa. On the occasion, Pandharinath Lotlikar praised the writer.