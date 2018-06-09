Furtado alleges Rs 15 crore CCP market rent scam

PANAJI: Former mayor and councillor Surendra Furtado, on Friday, urged the Chief Secretary (CS) to appoint an officer to investigate into the alleged Rs 15 crore CCP market rent scam, and expose the ‘mafia in the CCP’ covering it up.

While addressing the media, Furtado, in the presence of councillor Rupesh Halankar and senior citizen Alwyn Michael D’Sa, revealed that the ex-commissioner Dipak Desai had sworn in an affidavit that illegal shops were sealed and at the same time had sent a note on the issue while he was mayor but till date nothing has been done.

In a reply to query under Right To Information (RTI), the public information officer Pradeep Mirajkar from the CCP has replied that no shops were sealed by the then commissioner Desai but had committed contempt of court by falsely swearing in an affidavit that shops were sealed, the ex-mayor said.

In fact not a single shop was located in the new municipal market was sealed by the then commissioner but stated that 22 shops were sealed and were in the custody of the CCP but there is no panchanama record available about the sealing after he took charge of the CCP, he added.

He informed that as per the record available with the CCP, in all 37 shops were sealed in the 2010 by the then commissioner Elvis Gomes, and since then they were found closed, although allotted, out of which 11 shops were unsealed later on as per the inquiry report dated July 12, 2013 of ex-collector, south, N D Agarwal that 23 shops have been sealed.

In the circumstances, the former commissioner Desai had allegedly given a false statement before the High Court in an affidavit that he had sealed 22 shops in the market and they are in the custody of the CCP, said Furtado, Halankar and D’Sa.

They alleged that the commissioner (Desai) since 2015 did not take any concrete action to seal any shops and re-auction them and the commissioner was urged to monitor and dispose of the case expeditiously by taking personal interest so that shop owners could move forward to execute leave and licence agreement with the CCP.

The ex-commissioner had promised the court to resolve the issue within a year and had submitted that the extension if at all granted should be subject to some conditions but till date nothing is happening, said Furtado.

He further said that there was no revenue coming from the market to the CCP.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the statements made by Furtado, the former commissioner Desai said that it was “false allegation against me” and added that the shops were sealed before “I took charge as CCP commissioner.”

“The shops were not sealed in my personal presence. In an affidavit sworn by me before the court, I only updated the status of the matter,” he added.