Funny side up

Stand-up comedian Navin Noronha is all set to bring his new act ‘The Good Child’ to Goa. In a chat with NT BUZZ he talks about how good a child he really was, on being open about his sexuality, and the need for change in the comedy scene

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

How good a child were you?

I was the best child you could ask for. I was a cherubic smart boy who was equal parts mischievous. My teachers were either praising me or punishing me for making their lives miserable. I passed my boards with great grades, owing to which I was asked to apply for engineering, where began my emotional downfall.

You chose to be open about being gay on the stage right from the very start of your career in the comedy space. Were your family and close friends in favour of you being so outspoken?

I didn’t tell the people close to me that I was gay until after two years of doing comedy. Some of my childhood buddies learned about me only when they saw my act live. I was apprehensive, but I found so much comfort talking about my life on the stage. Now that my family and friends know about my material, they don’t judge me because they know my coming out story can help embolden several others who live in fear.

You’ve previously mentioned that you didn’t know what being gay was about, when you first came out and that you are still learning. Could you elaborate?

There are several facets to being gay that Indian pop culture and media doesn’t bother covering. Homosexuality was always a side gag in most films. As such I had to look outside of India for learning and that helped me accept and deal with my orientation. I did not know how to meet other men, what dating for gay men was like and most importantly, if there were any laws safeguarding my existence. When I learned about Section 377, my dreams and aspirations of ever settling down with the partner of my choice came crashing down. Hence, the need arose for me to be vocal about it. I strongly believe that talking about it is essential so you can take the first step towards self-acceptance.

Your take on decriminalising Section 377… Do you believe this will find a way into your act?

Section 377, as we are aware by now, was archaic, and was against basic human rights of a sizable chunk of India’s population. I hope the Supreme Court’s verdict will help several people struggling coming out, find the strength to do so, and also help parents of queer children understand that there is nothing wrong with them. I always spoke the law in my act, and now with fresh reactions I have added more jokes based on Section 377. It’s a great way to educate and entertain people.

What’s the silliest reaction that someone has had when you have told them that you were gay?

My college friend believed that gay people are out to convert others into becoming gay for their personal benefit. He said that we touch people and they crave to sleep with the same gender. If only it were that simple! Another friend thought LGBT community was pronounced Eligibility community (sigh).

You also do a podcast ‘Keeping it Queer’. What made you decide on producing a podcast over doing a video series?

I wanted to create an audio journal of stories from Indian queer individuals, so if someone who is young and in questioning can find comfort in the fact that there are others out there like them, who have managed to come out and live wholesome lives. The nature of audio podcasts is such that it offers a very intimate setting in a studio (it’s only me and the studio engineer apart from the guest). We delve into the guest’s life in detail painting a picture that is both personal and thought-provoking. This is not to say that I won’t be making video podcasts in the future.

You’ve also been open in your criticism about certain attitudes of the church. Have there been instances when this has landed you in a soup?

Not so much. I speak from the perspective of someone who spent several years working with the church till the wrong doings became too much to ignore. My story is not of someone simply standing on the outset and criticising the church. I have lived that story and I have survived to tell my tale.

You had done other jobs before you decided to be a stand-up comedian. What prompted you to try out this line?

I was always the class clown. I found solace in humour as a tool to tackle most of my life issues, be it growing up in a middle-class family or being chubby. I was also always a good writer. In my youth, I used to be an emcee at weddings and birthday parties, so public speaking was never an issue for me. In stand-up, I could marry these three interests to create jokes and stories that caught people’s attention.

Stand-up comedy today has become quite popular with many taking to the field. What are some areas that still need to be experimented with in this field?

While every open mic sees several faces trying comedy, I see a lot of repetition and lack of honesty. People hide behind certain facades. We are yet to see good character comedy, abstract humour or sketch comedy. Improv is just building steam. I also cannot understand why more people just prefer watching comedy online, but do not support the same artist when they perform a live show. The dichotomy is disappointing to say the least. My well-earning friends still ask for free entry to my shows, while they are okay spending thousands on a movie or alcohol. With time, I believe the situation will improve and people will go out to watch comedy for the art and not just for the comedians who have gone viral.

(Navin Noronha will perform his new comedy act ‘The Good Child’ on September 16 at 8 p.m. at LVC Comedy and Music Café, Caculo Mall, Panaji)