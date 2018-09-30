Funeral mass for Januz held at Aldona church

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The grieving family members, relatives and well wishers of Januz Gonsalves attended his funeral mass at St Thomas church at Aldona, on Saturday evening. As the body of Januz went ‘missing’ from the Goa Medical College (GMC) morgue, only the mass could be held.

During the mass, a portrait of Januz was placed near the altar. The mass was presided over by parish priest Fr Arlino De Mello.

In the absence of the body no traditional rituals could be performed.

The family members were seen expressing ire at the “irresponsible and negligent” officials at the GMC.

A number of family members and relatives were informed about the missing of the body when they arrived at the church for funeral.

One of the family members said that “we came to know about the body in the morning at around 12. We went with a dress to bring the body. Nobody knew about the body going missing, even the very close friends.”

Another family member said that “they did not have the courtesy. Four bodies were cremated, and they told us to take some bones and go.”

Fr De Mello said that “Januz Gonsalves is no more with us, and as the body could not be brought to the church, we are having a mass, and will pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Speaking with media persons, brother of the deceased, Miles Gonsalves said that “we have filed a complaint, and we hope now that a thorough investigation is done.”

“They misplaced the body. Siblings and relatives have arrived from abroad. My mother is grieving. We wanted to put the body to rest and we can’t do that as these people have done a mistake,” he said.

“If the institution like GMC does this kind of a mistake then what are we supposed to do. Now, the officials have been suspended, and after two months they will be back in their jobs. Even if they are dismissed, still there would not be justice,” he said.

He further said that to his knowledge this is the first such incident, and added that he did not think that something like this would happen.

“A special task force needs to formed to investigate this case,” he added.

Januz had passed away last Sunday, and following autopsy the body was preserved at the GMC morgue as his siblings were abroad and had to come down to Goa to attend the final rites.