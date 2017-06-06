Functioning of state-run pharmacy at GMC will be streamlined: Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to ensure that all the types of medicines are available to the patients, the government on Tuesday decided to streamline the functioning of state-run pharmacy at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

The government also assured to set up additional pharmacies to cater to the needs of the patients.

“We are trying to streamline the functioning of pharmacy by computerising it as it is very critical aspect of any hospital and needs to function in very efficient manner,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane who recently inspected the government-run pharmacy at the GMC.

Rane said that the government is trying to ensure that all the medicines are available at the GMC so that it can be supplied to the patients, OPD patients and in house patients.

“I visited the pharmacy with the dean of GMC and spent a lot of time in the pharmacy trying to see how the functioning takes place. We will provide better facilities at the pharmacy, and also if required we will have additional pharmacies so that we can deal with the load at GMC,” he said.

“We are trying to ensure that all the facilities at the GMC are improved so that we provide best and efficient services to the people of the state of Goa,” he added.