Fulganco ready for another free flowing run with football

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Verna: “I am ready to give trials to any team. Just because I played for Chennaiyin FC before, it does not mean I expect to be selected by any team in the Indian Super League (ISL) or I-League. It is best to go forward through hard work,” says Fulganco Cardozo, the former Chennaiyin FC left back, who once impressed former India coach Stephen Constantine.

Fulganco was dropped by Chennaiyin FC coach Gregory last season due to a financial shake up in the club and spent a season playing at the top level. Yet, the boy from Verna did not let that dampen his spirit.

“I played for my village club for a few inter ward tournaments and was then asked by Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim coach Severino whether I could play for his team in the Goa Football Association (GFA) First Division League, which I agreed,” discloses Fulganco while explaining his exploits with the game during his period of absence from top flight football.

“I used to keep myself physically fit but that is not the same as being match fit. That is why I decided to play for any club,” says Fulganco, admitting he had to turn down offers to play for professional clubs due to some personal problems – now settled.

Fulganco caught the national limelight when he scored for India in his debut under Constantine. Tall and lean, Fulganco has good areal prowess and has doubled as a defensive midfielder for his team in ISL. He was in the playing eleven in the year Chennaiyin won the ISL and was fielded just once in ISL 4 because of the “excess baggage of players” the team had and was not signed in ISL 5.

“Suddenly some unexpected personal work cropped up. I had to attend to it because it was as important as playing. I did not want playing football to distract me. That is why I did not push myself. One has to decide what is more important and I am convinced I made the right choice,” admits Fulganco.

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim was demoted from the GFA Professional League to the First division last season and has finished second in the First Division. “We finished second in the First Division League and I am happy in the manner we performed. We came close to finishing first. But, finishing second is part of football,” muses Fulganco, who played a pivotal role in the team’s performance – with one goal to his name and numerous assists.

There have been players who have played in ISL for a season or two and have later not been able to find a club and have got off the field. “Playing means a lot to me. I still have many years of football in me and am sure I will bounce back. God has a plan for everything and that is what keeps me going. I do not see my career as over just because I did not play for a year. May be it is my destiny,” thinks Fulganco who, at 30, looks physically fit for another free flowing run with football.