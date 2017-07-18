Fuel tank of grounded vessel will be emptied today: CoP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The process to remove fuel from the casino vessel MV Lucky Seven that had run aground off Miramar beach on Sunday was started on Tuesday, said Captain of Ports James Braganza.

Speaking to this daily, Braganza said the fuel pumping commenced on Tuesday and is likely to be completed by Wednesday. The fuel is being removed to avoid spillage and pollution, he said.

Fuel of over 40 barrels has already been removed from the tank and is ready for transportation to save oil spill, stated the workers busy at the site at Miramar.

On Tuesday evening, crew members were engaged in removing fuel and transferring it into barrels which are then properly sealed and with the help of ropes pulled ashore. Around 15-20 labourers were seen pulling the barrels towards the coast and arranging for transportation.