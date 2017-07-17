Fuel tank being emptied to lighten vessel: CoP

PANAJI: With the casino vessel M V Lucky Seven drifting towards the Miramar beach and getting grounded there after hitting a sandbar at the mouth of River Mandovi, Captain of Ports (CoP) James Braganza Monday said that around 12,000 litres of fuel is now being emptied from the vessel so as to lighten it.

Braganza said that once the vessel becomes lighter, it will be towed back to the Mormugao Port Trust provided all weather conditions permit the authorities to undertake the operation. The present weather conditions are not conducive to carry out the operation, he said.

Mayor of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), Surendra Furtado, refused to comment on the casino vessel and said that the CCP has no role to play with regard to the casino vessel hitting sandbar and getting grounded at the Miramar beach.

A ship salvager from the state Anand Madgaonkar has expressed fear that oil spillage from the vessel could cause irreparable damage to the beach and marine life. Speaking to this daily, he said, “The owner needs to tow it as early as possible but I don’t think it is possible before a week since the weather conditions are not favourable as of now.”