FRRO asks hotels, guest houses to submit C form within 24 hrs on foreigner’s arrival 

PANAJI: Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Panaji, has advised hotels and guest houses including individual houses providing accommodation to foreign nationals to submit (online) the C form within 24 hours after the arrival of foreigner in their premises.

According to the FRRO, it helps the registration authorities in locating and tracking the foreigners.

The submission of online C Form was introduced in the year 2014, wherein the accommodators are required to register their details in the online C-Form system (boi.gov.in) for obtaining the login credentials and thereafter to report to FRRO with request form for approval and activation of user IDs.

FRRO officials informed that C form is obligatory under the Foreigners Order 1948 failing which the defaulters will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

The officials informed that recently, a new feature in C-Form module has been introduced in the system for individual house category which provides an OTP (one time password) based activation of C-Form login details for the users whose category belong to individual houses.

In such cases, after filling up the registration form, an OTP will be sent automatically by the system to the mobile number of the user which is provided in the registration form. The OTP can be entered in the user activation page along with the user IDs to get the login details activated by the system and they can login directly to the system for the submission of C-Forms. There is no need to visit the office for the approval of login details in such cases.

According to the information there are around 518 hotels, 1728 guest houses and 2697 individual houses registered with the FRRO, Goa.

The new feature is only available to the individual houses category while in other categories the procedure which is followed earlier will continue and the users are required to visit the office along with request form for user registration and relevant documents to get their login details approved by the FRRO for activation of their IDs.

The house owners those who have already obtained user ID from FRRO Goa need not register under the new feature, informed the officials.