Frontrunners emerge in some panchayats

NAVELIM: With the date for election to the posts of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch approaching, hectic political lobbying is going on to get the requisite numbers to take over the posts. Claims by politicians of having their panels could get distorted come June 19.

Sarzora panchayat for example has slipped from the grasp of the Congress with two panch members extending support to Sabita Mascarenhas as sarpanch. Earlier, Congress had four members in the seven-member panchayat after the election results were declared.

Likewise in Varca panchayat, the Churchill-backed panel has managed to get just four members while an independent panel is likely to form the ruling panel. A panch member of the Churchill panel informed that negotiations are still on and “we have time till Monday to get the numbers.”

In Assolna, Xavier Almeida has emerged as frontrunner among the seven panch members for the post of sarpanch. A panch member, confirming the development, said it has been decided to make Almeida as the sarpanch and is likely to be elected unopposed.

In Telaulim, Estenven Goes has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as sarpanch after the panchayat got a split mandate with Congress-backed panel extending support to the candidature of Goes.

In Carmona, hectic lobbying is still in progress as the panchayat members were yet to zero in on their leader. A panch member, requesting anonymity, informed that negotiations are still in progress and nothing conclusive has emerged so far. The situation is quite similar in Chinchinim where independent panch members are likely to align with the MLA, however, no clear name has emerged. The panchayat is reserved for a woman.

In Davorlim, Flacy Gomes has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of sarpanch in the BJP-backed panchayat while in Rumdamol a day after the panchayat members met Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, extending support to former fisheries minister Avertano Furtado, they were yet to decide on a name even as negotiations were in progress.

A source close to the Furtado camp informed that “the leader will be chosen within a day or two as negotiations are in progress.”